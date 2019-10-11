India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Skipper Kohli mocks South African fielders after hilarious overthrow

India will want to win the Test match and be 2-0 up in the series before the third Test match that is set to begin in Ranchi.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been in a sublime form in the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Pune. Kohli smashed a double century while breaking several records. However, during the match a funny incident happened after which Virat Kohli started laughing at the South African fielders. The incident took place in the 66th over of the match when the Indian skipper took a quick single with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the fielder who had the ball in his hand when he took a shy at the stumps. However, Rabada missed the mark completely and the ball raced away to the boundary adding four runs to India and Virat Kohli’s tally.

After this, Kohli was seen laughing at the South African fielders and also gave a thumbs up to them. India will want to win the Test match and go 2-0 up in the series before the third Test match that is set to begin in Ranchi.

Earlier in the match, Mayank Agarwal scored a fluent hundred on the first day. He carried his form from the first Test match where he smashed a double century. Mayank’s century set the platform for the Indian team to set a huge total in the first innings of the second Test match.

South African bowlers looked clueless as they failed to find answers against the Indian batsmen. On the second day, Kohli dominated the South African bowlers as he smashed his first double century of the year. Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane too batted beautifully.

Now, it is up to the Indian bowlers to restrict South African batsmen on a pitch which seems to be batting paradise.