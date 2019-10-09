India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Shami has ability to shift momentum in favour of India, says Virat Kohli

Another reason for Shami’s success is his fitness. (Photo: AP)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on fast bowler Mohammad Shami ahead of the second Test match against South Africa. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match in Pune, Kohli on Wednesday said Shami does not have to be pushed anymore and he knows his role well. The Indian skipper added that the seam movement that Shami gets on Indian pitches is what sets him apart from other fast bowlers. He understands what needs to be done when the ball is given to him.

Virat Kohli added that Shami has the ability to change the complexion of the game especially when it is least expected. He has the skill and everybody can see that. Shami has been brilliant in the second innings which has helped India win test matches, Kohli added. The fast bowler took 5 wickets in the second innings of the first test match against South Africa to help India win the game.

Mohammad Shami has played 43 test matches and has scalped 158 wickets with an economy rate of 3.35 and an average of 28.46. Virat Kohli and the Indian team management have shown a lot of faith in the fast bowler in the recent past. With Jasprit Bumrah out with an injury, Mohhamd Shami and Ishant Sharma have been India’s first-choice fast bowlers in the playing XI.

Indian fans and the team management will be hoping that Mohammad Shami can keep giving match-winning performances for the country. Another reason for Shami’s success is his fitness. The fast bowler has worked hard on it which has helped him to increase his speed troubling the opposition batsmen.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper).

South Africa Test Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.