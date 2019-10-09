India vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Can South Africa bounce back to level series at Pune?

This time around, it will be important for the South Africans to give an all-round performance if they want to level the series. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India and South Africa battled it out in the first test at Vizag with India emerging victorious on the final day of the game. Riding high on a double century from Mayank Agarwal and twin centuries from Rohit Sharma, India managed to keep South Africa under pressure throughout the five days of the game. However, South Africa did put up a fight in the first innings as opening batsman Dean Elgar and wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock smashed centuries to keep the Proteas in the hunt.

There were a lot of positives in the batting department for the visitors and skipper Faf Du Plessis along with his side will be hoping to level the series at Pune. A lot will depend on how the pitch behaves as India’s last test match on this ground was a forgettable one with Australia winning the game in just three days. Steve Smith had smashed a brilliant century on a track where Indian batsmen struggled against Nathan Lyon. The pitch had received “poor” rating from ICC as well.

This time around, it will be important for the Proteas to give an all-round performance if they want to level the series. Faf Du Plessis will also be under some pressure as he needs a win under his belt to justify his captaincy in Test cricket for South Africa.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and his team will be determined to make it 2-0 in the series which will help the team gain 60 more points which will be a crucial achievement in the ongoing Test championship. India has a good bowling attack with the ability to take 20 wickets in a Test match and with Rohit Sharma coming good at the top, India will be backing themselves to win the Test match against South Africa.

Virat Kohli is unlikely to change the playing XI in the second test match against South Africa.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper).

South Africa Test Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.