India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal smashes second ton of series, India eyes big total

(Image: BCCI Twitter)

Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal smashed his second century of the series against South Africa on Thursday at Pune. This was the second century of his career. Mayank got to his century with a boundary. Opening the innings with Rohit Sharma after Virat Kohli opted to bat first, Mayank carried forward his form from the first Test negotiated the South African pace attack superbly. After Rohit Sharma departed early in the innings, Mayank stitched an important partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara setting a platform for a big first-innings total for the home side. Agarwal was dismissed by Rabada for 108 in post-tea session.

Agarwal smashed 16 boundaries and two sixes to reach the second century of his career. The right-hander batted with a strike rate of 55.85.

Mayank Agarwal has been in an awesome form in the ongoing series. He hit a double century in the first innings of the first test match against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in the second Test match. The Indian skipper made one change to the side by bringing in fast bowler Umesh Yadav in place of Hanuma Vihari as the pitch appeared to help fast bowlers in the course of the match. India will be hoping to win the Test match win in Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third match will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

India had lost the last Test match that was played in Pune against Australia in 2016. The star for Australia in that Test match was Steve Smith who then was the captain of the side. Nathan Lyon had wreaked havoc as Indian batsmen failed miserably against him and Australia ended up winning the Test match in just three days.