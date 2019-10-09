India vs South Africa 2nd Test match: When and where to watch match live on TV, online

Virat Kohli will want his team to win the test match in Pune against the Proteas.

India will take on South Africa in the second Test match of the series. Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to win the match and seal the series. With seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being a part of the Test squad, India will be hoping that Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma step up once again and lead the bowling attack from the front.

Rohit Sharma’s performance in the first Test match was outstanding, scoring centuries in both innings alongside Mayank Agarwal who also smashed a double century. It will be interesting to see how the South African fast bowlers tackle the Indian openers.

Here is how you can watch the match

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India vs South Africa 2nd test match will take place on 10th October 2019.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India vs South Africa 2nd test will be played in Pune.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test match live on TV?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD.

How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd test match live online?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper).

South Africa Test Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.