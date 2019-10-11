India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan calls Pune pitch ‘boring’, Indian fans hit back

Michael Vaughan expressed his views regarding the pitch. (Image: PTI)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday slammed the pitch that has been used in Pune for the second Test match between India and South Africa. Vaughan used the word “boring” to describe the pitch which is being used for the second Test match. The Pune pitch had been at the center of controversy when India had lost the Test match to Australia in 2016. Pune pitch has looked really good to bat on and has not troubled the batsmen much.

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote, “Test match cricket pitches in India are boring… The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat … Needs more action for the bowler… My thought of the day, Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring … The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat … needs more action for the bowler … My thought of the day … #INDvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 11, 2019

Vaughan’s assessment did not go down well with many cricket fans who hit back at former Australian player.

The point is that foreign players don’t know how to use them.

Btw Indian bowlers got 3 wickets in 15 overs on same pitch only & it’s day 2 .@MichaelVaughan

When India is at the recieving end in abroad then why don’t u say the same thing ; hypocrisy aha ?? — Desi Satire (@DesiSatire__) October 11, 2019

However, it is important to note that Indian bowlers did get three wickets during the end of the first day’s play which means that the pitch may offer some assistance if the bowlers bowl in the right areas. During India’s first innings, Virat Kohli smashed his first double hundred of the year. Kohli batted brilliantly and scored his personal best in Test cricket smashing 254* with a strike rate of 75.59.