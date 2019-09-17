India vs South Africa 2nd T20I livestream: When and where to watch the match live online

Proteas had a disappointing outing during the ICC World Cup 2019 and they will be hoping to put the past behind and start with afresh against India.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the series on Wednesday at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The first match between the two teams in Dharamsala was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. Indian fans will be hoping that rain does not play spoilsport in the second match of the three-match series. Virat Kohli and his team will be playing their first T20I in India after the IPL and this will be an important series as the Men in Blue look to prepare for the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia next year.

On the other hand, Quinton De Kock is the newly appointed captain of the South African team and will be looking to make a statement against India. The South African team has a very good bowling lineup and will present a stiff challenge to the Indian batsmen. South Africa had a disappointing outing at the ICC World Cup 2019 and will be hoping to put the past behind.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place in Mohali.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be held on 18 September 2019.

What time does the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will begin at 7 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I online?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be livestreamed on the Hotstar app.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live on TV?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. The match will also be available on the HD versions of the channels.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.