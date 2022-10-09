IND vs SA 2nd ODI Preview: Squads, weather, and pitch report – Everything you need to know!

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Match Preview: India is all set to face South Africa in the second ODI match in Ranchi today. Having lost the first match by 9 runs against Proteas in the three-match series, today’s match is crucial for Men in Blue, being led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is already in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ongoing ODI series offers a good chance for Indian players, who have missed the nust to Australia, to show their potential. However, with Deepak Chahar suffering from an injury in the first ODI that was played in Lucknow, and his back bothering him again, Team India need to do a lot of soul-searching in the third ODI. On the other hand, Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan have both been unsuccessful with the bowl, due to which Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar may get an opportunity to make his debut today.

Looking at India’s batting, Shreyas Iyer is required to get some runs under his belt in order to increase his confidence, as top-order batsmen are among the players reserved for the upcoming T20 World Cup. While he played well on Thursday, he is known for his weakness against short balls.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has already proved his leadership quality with wins against Sri Lanka and West Indies, while leading a second-string side. He is also hoping to get some runs, even as Shubman Gill will also look to cement his place as an opener in ODI matches.

South Africa,on the other hand, will look to win the match , with Super League points on offer, giving them an opportunity for automatic qualification in the next year’s ODI World Cup. Skipper Temba Bavuma is also going through the worst phase of his career. With T20 World Cup just days away to begin, he will also look to get back his form at the earliest.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

When will the match start?

The match will start at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the match live on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3). They can also watch it on Hotstar.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius with68 percent humidity and wind speed of 8-10 km/hr.

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be slow. Both teams may play an extra spinner today.

Teams (from)

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.