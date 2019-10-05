India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4: Centurion Dean Elgar dismissed as India look to defend 395

Rohit Sharma smashed his second century of the match. (Image: IE)

South Africa lost first-innings centurion Dean Elgar’s wicket to be 11 for 1 at stumps on fourth day of the first Test after India set an improbable victory target of 395 riding on opener Rohit Sharma’s (127) second hundred of the match. Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings, became the first-ever batsman in the history of the game to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener.

He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was back in form with an 81 while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli contributed quickfire 40 and 31 respectively as India declared second innings at 323 for 4. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj got 2 for 129 in 22 overs.

Brief Scores: India 502/7 declared & 323/4 declared (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81, Ravindra Jadeja 40, Virat Kohli 31 no, Ajinkya Rahane 27 no, Keshav Maharaj 2/129) South Africa 1st Innings 431 and (target 395) 11/1 (Ravindra Jadeja 1/3).