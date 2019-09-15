India vs South Africa 1st T20: When and where to watch match on TV and livestream Online

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. (PTi Photo)

India begin their preparations of the T20 World Cup with a three-match series against South Africa on Sunday. The two sides will play the first match of the series at Dharamsala on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side would be high on confidence after a successful Caribbean tour. India beat West Indies in Tests, ODIs and T20s. The selectors have rested regulars like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, instead giving chance to youngsters Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed.

India will play about 20 T20s ahead of the World T20 in October next year. Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri would look to finalise the perfect combination in these matches.

What time does Ind vs SA 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

Where will Ind vs SA 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Where to watch Ind vs SA 1st T20I on TV?

The 1st T20 international between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports network. It will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

Where to livestream India vs SA 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 will be available on Hotstar. Users can also watch the match on the JioTV or Airtel Xstream mobile apps.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.