India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match date likely to be changed from October 15

ICC World Cup 2023 Latest News: There’s a big update for all cricket fans! The ultimate showdown between arch-rivals – India and Pakistan – is likely to be shifted to a new date, an Indian Express report said on Wednesday. The reason? The D-day clashes with the starting of Navratri. With the World Cup match being slated in Ahmedabad, which sees huge celebration rush during the Navratris, it is said that local authorities have advised the BCCI to think of a new date.

Garba nights during Navratris are the annual biggest festival for Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, in case the match goes ahead, it would create lots of logistical pressure on the local authorities. Hence, officials have reportedly told the cricket body to look for a new date. In case the BCCI decides to shift the India vs Pakistan match from October 15, it would cause lots of issues for fans. There have been reports on how cricket lovers have booked hotels, train, air tickets to be there in Ahmedabad on October 15.