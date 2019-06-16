India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates: Virat Kohli’s men take on Pakistan in clash of heavyweights

India vs Pakistan LIVE: The most awaited contest of the World Cup 2019 is set to begin shortly when India will take on arch rival\u00a0 Pakistan at Manchester. Millions of cricket lovers across the globe would be hoping for a cracker of a contest between the two sides amid threat of a rain wash out. While Virat Kohli would be eager to build up on the legacy of India never losing a World Cup match to Pakistan in history, Sarfaraz Khan would want his men to repeat the 2017 Champions Trophy feat. India had faced Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval where then vice-captain Virat Kohli had smashed 107 off 126 balls to help India win the match. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as both batsmen scored 73 and 74 respectively to help India reach the 300-run mark. For Pakistan, Sohail Khan was brilliant as he scalped 5 wickets for 55 runs in 10 overs. This time Pakistan will be hoping Mohammad Amir can repeat what Sohail Khan did in 2015 with support from other bowlers as well. But, it is important to note that this time India also has a very good bowling attack which can rattle the opposition's batting order. The Pakistani batsmen will have to bat really well if they want to score big against Indian bowlers. The Indian team will want to continue their winning streak as a win against Pakistan will elevate India's position on the points table and boost their morale. This will help them in the later stages of the tournament when it comes down to qualifying for the semi-finals in the tournament. Check Live Updates here