India vs Pakistan bi-lateral series on the cards? Here is what Imran Khan wants

Now that our neighbouring has got their favourite World Cup winning Captain Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped a hint of possibility of holding India vs Pakistan series in near future.

Virat Kohli has just scored his 23rd Test century and probably the series defining one during ongoing India vs England third test at Trent Bridge. After playing a tough 5-math test series against England, India will play Australia in down under later this year. While we enjoy India vs England, India vs Australia, Ashes series, but one thing is missing- a full fledged India-Pakistan series. The contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been touted as mother of all clashes given the political issues and border conflict. The last time two cricket frenzy nations engaged in a bi-lateral series was in 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India.

Now that our neighbouring has got their favourite World Cup winning Captain Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped a hint of possibility of holding India vs Pakistan series in near future. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has claimed that PM Imran is “very, very keen” on the resumption of bi-lateral cricket series between the two countries, according to Indian Express report.

“It’s still early days. My intention is to make Asian cricket stronger again, as it used to be. I don’t want to go into any detail at this stage but obviously, cricket between Pakistan and India is important to world cricket. So, that is one thing we will have to sit down, consider and address. Fortunately, we have a Prime Minister who is very, very keen on that,” Mani was quoted as saying by IE.

The resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan won’t be easy due to a few issues which are pertaining to the cricket. However, Imran has been pitching for mending cricketing ties between the two countries. On his India visit in 2015, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the time, the PTI’s official Twitter handle had quoted him as saying: “When I told Modi that India and Pakistan should play cricket, he gave a smile, I can’t decipher that further.” Khan had also been quoted in the media as saying: “We don’t want to be enemies forever. You have to think about the future. There are mutual cricketing heroes in both our countries. Like Wasim Akram is adored and loved in India, Sachin Tendulkar is a hero in Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his newly elected Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, conveying New Delhi’s commitment to pursue “meaningful” and “constructive” engagement with Islamabad and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia, as per reports. In a letter to Khan on August 18, the day he was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister, Modi also expressed India’s commitment to building good neighbourly relations between the two countries while congratulating him, the sources said.