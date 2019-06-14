India vs Pakistan: Three top Indian players to watch out for

World Cup 2019, Ind vs Pak:\u00a0The contest between the two Asian cricket giants has always been more than just a cricket match and the excitement level crosses all limits when it's the prestigious World Cup. Both India and Pakistan are raring to go and banking on their current form to win the contest to move up in the points table. While Team India has won its two matches against South Africa and Australia, Pakistan after having lost two games in the tournament would want to beat India to keep their hopes alive for a berth in the semi finals. Virat Kohli's team is full of players who can snatch the match away from opponents on any given day. Hardik Pandya The Mumbai all-rounder has come a long way since his debut. Hardik Pandya has always stepped up for the captain and delivered whenever he's been asked to. Pandya has been very handy for India as the fifth bowler which is the prime reason behind him cementing his place in the national squad. Hardik has shown great temperament as he has proved that he can smash the ball out of the park and at the same time can also play the waiting game. Hardik's ability to adapt according to the game situation is the reason for his inclusion in this world cup squad. In the match against Pakistan, Hardik's exploits towards the end of the innings can again prove to be a huge factor in India's favour. Yuzvendra Chahal The leg spinner has been brilliant for India in the first two matches of the tournament. He has given India crucial breakthroughs and is currently the highest wicket-taker for India in this tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal can pose real threat to Pakistan as he has a knack of picking wickets at crucial moments. The leg spinner has two wickets in two games he has played against Pakistan so far. Chahal has an economy rate of 5.00 and a strike rate of 48.00 against them. It will be interesting to see how Pakistan tackles Chahal in the big match against India. Virat Kohli The Indian captain has been in top form for the country and has the potential to make any total look small while chasing. Virat Kohli will be the most crucial wicket for the Pakistan team because if he gets going alarm bells will start ringing for Pakistani bowlers. In 2015 World Cup Virat Kohli had smashed a century against Pakistan to ensure an Indian victory. This time Kohli, the captain will be even more determined to win the game to avenge\u00a0 the Champions Trophy final defeat.