India vs Pakistan: These 3 Pakistani players can trouble Team India

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: India and Pakistan are two strong sides and the contest between them is bound to be exciting. Both the teams are full of players who have the ability to win a game for their side single-handedly. Pakistan have always been known as an unpredictable side and can beat any team on their day. The win against England,\u00a0 a team being considered favourites to win this year's World Cup, was a classic example of that.\u00a0 With a lethal bowling attack and balanced batting line up, Pakistan cannot be taken lightly by any opposition. It is also important to remember that this team won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under the leadership of Sarfaraz Khan. Here are top three Pakistani players whom Virat Kohli's men must not ignore: Mohammad Amir Mohammad Amir is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. Amir has been in top form and took the first five-wicket haul of the tournament against a strong Australian batting lineup at Taunton. Amir peaking at the right moment is what Pakistan will be very happy about as he could be the key for the Men in Green in their match against India. The fast bowler has troubled Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the past and could do it again on Sunday. With conditions expected to be bowler friendly, he is definitely going to be an asset for the Pakistan bowling attack. Fakar Zaman The left-handed opening batsman has been in a terrific form. He is a hard-hitting batsman who has the ability to adapt according to the situation. Zaman has played three matches against India and has scored 145 runs with an average of 48.33 and strike rate of 91.19.\u00a0 His knock in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 against India is still fresh in the minds of Indian fans. Zaman had gone on to score 114 which proved to be a match-winning effort for his side. Wahab Riaz The fast bowler has already proved to be a match winner for Pakistan. He was the reason for Pakistan's triumph over England in their first win of the tournament. Riaz has the experience to trouble the famed Indian batting line up in. Left-arm bowlers have troubled the Indian batsmen for quite some time and Pakistan will be hoping to exploit that. India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja. Pakistan World Cup Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Babar Azam, Fakar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Imam-Ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.