India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match rescheduled to October 14: Report

ICC World Cup 2023 Latest News: It’s CONFIRMED! The most anticipated ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been rescheduled! According to India Today report, the India vs Pakistan match has been ‘advanced’ to a October 14, a day before the original schedule of October 15. Financial Express can’t independently verify this news. So far, neither BCCI nor ICC have made any official statement on this issue. But given a slim window of rescheduling, October 14 is most likley the decided date for the World Cup showdown between the arch-rivals.

The development comes amid reports of ICC mulling over the rescheduling of this critical match due to Navratri. An Indian Express report had said that local officials had urged BCCI to change the schedule as it was coinciding with the first day of Navratri. This would have been a major logistical and security issue for the administration.

A News18 CricketNext had said that not only India vs Pakistan but England vs Afghanistan match may also see new dates. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has reportedly said that the tweaks in the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule will be only in terms of new dates and there will be no changes in the venues of the matches.

While the new date of India vs Pakistan match may help the local administration, but it will be a nightmare for thousands of cricket fans who have already made arrangements according to the October 15 schedule. There have been several reports on how fans have booked hotels, even hospitals to be in Ahmedabad to witness the thrilling clash. But with new date on cards, fans will have to shell a bomb to adjust to October 14 schedule. The marquee event will see Pakistan trying to score a win against India. So far, India has a perfect World Cup record of 7-0. The men in blue have never lost to their neighbours across the border in a World Cup match.