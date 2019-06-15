India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch match LIVE

India vs Pakistan: The most anticipated match of the World Cup is here. India will take on Pakistan in their fourth match of the World Cup after a washout against New Zealand. Pakistan too had their last match abandoned due to rains.\u00a0\u00a0The last time both teams faced off in ICC tournament was in 2017 Champions Trophy final where Pakistan had beaten India in convincingly. Virat Kohli and his team will be hoping to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the tournament by registering a win against Pakistan. The Indian captain Virat Kohli while speaking in the post-match presentation after wash out against New Zealand said, the hype around the match is huge and it can be intimidating for players who haven't experienced that scenario. But, once you get to the field everyone is calm and focus on doing the best for their country. India has never lost a match against Pakistan in a World Cup tournament and will want to continue the unique record intact. Here is how you can watch the match When is India vs Pakistan? India vs Pakistan will take place on 16th June 2019. Where is India vs Pakistan? India vs Pakistan will be played in Manchester, England at the Old Trafford stadium. How to watch India vs Pakistan on TV? India vs Pakistan can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2. It is also available on the HD channels as well. The match will be available in both English and Hindi. How to watch India vs Pakistan on live streaming? India vs Pakistan can be watched live on the Hotstar App. Airtel users can watch the match live on the Airtel TV app and Jio users can also watch the match live on the Jio TV app. For Live updates you can follow India vs Pakistan's live blog on financialexpress.com