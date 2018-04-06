India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Streaming Online: On which channel to watch Ind vs Pak, Commonwealth Games 2018 on TV

India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Streaming Online: The match will be held at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre. (Source: Hockey India)

India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Streaming Online: The hockey will start its campaign at the Commonwealth Games in a mouth-watering India vs Pakistan match on Sunday morning. India has started well at CWG 2018, winning three Gold medals in the first three days of the tournament and the onus will now be on the hockey team to continue the momentum. This will be India’s first game of the competition while Pakistan’s first match at CWG 2018 had ended as a 1-1 draw against Wales. India had reached the final in 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. When the two teams had faced each other in the Commonwealth Games in 2010 Delhi edition, India had won 7-2. This year too, Manpreet Singh-led Indian team will start as favourites. 2018 is an important year for the Indian hockey team with a lot of important tournaments lined up. Apart from India and Pakistan, Pool B also includes Malaysia, Wales and England.

“Definitely India will have an edge as they have been playing a lot of hockey. Indian hockey is growing and so is its performance. But you can never predict the outcome of an India-Pakistan match as five minutes can change the whole scenario. It can be anybody’s game then,” Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt said before the match.

When is India vs Pakistan Men’s hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2018?

The match between India and Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2018 will be played on April 7, Saturday.

Where will the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Pakistan Men’s hockey match be held?

The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be held at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

What time will India vs Pakistan hockey match at CWG 2018 start?

The match between India and Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2018 will start at 2:30 PM local time, i.e. 10 AM IST.

How to watch India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match on TV?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games hockey match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online, Commonwealth Games 2018?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Pakistan Men’s Hockey Match can be streamed online on Sony LIV.