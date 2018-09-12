India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online, SAFF Championship 2018: When and where to watch IND vs PAK semi-final

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 7:30 PM. (Source: Twitter)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online, SAFF Championship 2018: The only unbeaten side in the tournament so far, India will have one eye on final birth as it takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in an important semi-final of SAFF Championship 2018 at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. With big names like Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu missing, the young squad led by Subhashish Bose, has punched above its weight to register back to back wins over Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the group stage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, started with an emphatic 2-1 win over Nepal before losing 1-0 to hosts Bangladesh. However, the team bounced back with a win in their last group game against Bhutan. Out of the 23 times, the two sides have met, India have won 10, 10 games were drawn and 3 were won by Pakistan.

The two sides last met about 5 years back in the 2013 SAFF Championship where India won the game with a solitary goal in the match.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2018 semi-final:

When is India vs Pakistan SAFF semi-final?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played on Wednesday i.e. September 12.

Where is India vs Pakistan football match?

The match will be played at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What time will India vs Pakistan match start?

The semi-final between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 PM.

How to watch SAFF Championship 2018 semi-final on TV?

SAFF Championship 2018 semi-final will be broadcast live on D Sports.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online, SAFF Championship 2018?

India vs Pakistan live streaming will be available on dsports.in.

Here are the squads –

Pakistan – Yousuf Butt, Ahsanullah Ahmed, Saqib Hanif, Mohammad Umar Hayat, Mohsin Ali, Abdullah Qazy, Zesh Rehman, Shehbaz Younus, Faisal Iqbal, Bilawal Ur-Rehman, Saadullah Khan, Mehmood Khan, Zainul Abideen Ishaque, Saddam Hussain(Captain), Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Mohammad Riaz, Hassan Bashir (Vice-captain), Adnan Mohammad.

India – Nishu Kumar, Umesh Perambra, Davinder Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Lalruatthara, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Arjun Jayaraj, Nikhil Poojari, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nandha Kumar, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vignesh D, Rahim Ali, Sumeet Passi, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Hitesh Sharma, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Kivi Zhimomi, Rahul KP.