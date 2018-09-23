India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: How to watch IND vs PAK Super Four match live on TV

India vs Pakistan live streaming online: Both sides would be hoping to book the final birth.

India vs Pakistan Streaming Online Asia Cup 2018: When was the last time India played Pakistan twice in four days? Hard to remember! But, its happening thanks to the weird Asia Cup 2018 schedule. The two sides will clash again in their second super four match of the tournament on Sunday evening with an eye on the final berth. In the first encounter at the same venue, India walloped Pakistan by eight wickets in the group game but men in blue would be aware of their traditional rivals’ unpredictable nature and won’t take them lightly.

Even without their talismanic captain Virat Kohli, the Indian batting looked formidable and lived up to the billing by scoring freely on surfaces that are not really perfect for stroke-play. Rohit Sharma has been in fine form and played a good knock of 83 in the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has looked good too. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to form and Ravindra Jadeja’s addition to the side come as big boosts for the team.

Pakistan will look up to their seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik for inspiration. All-rounder Malik made 43 against India and saved his team the blushes with a crucial knock against a spirited Afghanistan Friday night. Opener Fakhar Zaman, who made a name for himself with a match-winning hundred against India in the final of Champions Trophy last year, flopped in their first game here and would like to make amends too.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match will take place on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match?

The IND vs PAK ODI match from Asia Cup would be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

How to watch online India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 live streaming online?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan ODI from Asia Cup will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi