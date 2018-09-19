​​​
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Dubai set to witness the biggest rivalry in cricket

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Dubai set to witness the biggest rivalry in cricket

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018: It is time to relive the biggest rivalry in cricket as the two Asian giants go against each other. Catch all updates from IND vs PAK ODI here.

By: | Updated:Sep 19, 2018 3:07 pm
India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan live, India vs Pakistan live cricket score, live cricket score, India vs Pakistan asia cup, India vs Pakistan asia cup live score, asia cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, asia cup 2018 live score, asia cup live cricket score, ind vs pak, ind vs pak live score, ind vs pak live cricket score, ind vs pak odi live, India vs Pakistan live streaming, India vs Pakistan live match score India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Asia Cup: The match will start at 5 PM.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018: It is quite fascinating that India-Pakistan rivalry has not lost its charm despite the two nations rarely facing each other in the 50-over format. The two teams are now set to lock horns in the UAE after a period of 12 long years – a venue that has turned into Pakistan’s home ground in the last decade. Interestingly, in the current Indian team, only Mahendra Singh Dhoni had played a match in the country before the opening game against Hong Kong. The conditions will surely give an upper hand to Pakistan.

The other factor India will battle against would be fatigue. The match will be played just 13 hours after India’s unimpressive and exhausting win against Hong Kong. Even as Shikhar Dhawan who had a horrendous tour of England, cashed in on the chance against a weaker opposition and Khaleel Ahmed made an impressive debut too, there were more concerns that positives for Rohit Sharma from the Hong Kong match.

LIVE | India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Online

The lower-middle order failed to capitalise on the near-perfect start given by top four and India’s inability to score in the last 10 overs was once again exposed. Another area of concern for the side has been the failure to pick up wickets with the new ball but could be addressed with Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the side.

Here are the squads for the match –

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Financial Express Commentary

Live Blog

Track India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Score and Updates here -

15:07 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Shikhar Dhawan on Hong Kong's fighting display

The Indian opener said that team India could have been more consistent with the ball. "We didn't expect for them to score 170-run partnership but they played well. We could have been more consistent in our bowling but we have to give credit to their batsmen, the openers played well. They were calculative, have to appreciate that," he said.

The conditions in Dubai have been very demanding and are likely to remain the same on Wednesday. All the pitches used in the tournament so far have been slow. So, the captain winning the toss would want to bat first.

Go to Top