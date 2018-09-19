India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Dubai set to witness the biggest rivalry in cricket

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Asia Cup: The match will start at 5 PM.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018: It is quite fascinating that India-Pakistan rivalry has not lost its charm despite the two nations rarely facing each other in the 50-over format. The two teams are now set to lock horns in the UAE after a period of 12 long years – a venue that has turned into Pakistan’s home ground in the last decade. Interestingly, in the current Indian team, only Mahendra Singh Dhoni had played a match in the country before the opening game against Hong Kong. The conditions will surely give an upper hand to Pakistan.

The other factor India will battle against would be fatigue. The match will be played just 13 hours after India’s unimpressive and exhausting win against Hong Kong. Even as Shikhar Dhawan who had a horrendous tour of England, cashed in on the chance against a weaker opposition and Khaleel Ahmed made an impressive debut too, there were more concerns that positives for Rohit Sharma from the Hong Kong match.

The lower-middle order failed to capitalise on the near-perfect start given by top four and India’s inability to score in the last 10 overs was once again exposed. Another area of concern for the side has been the failure to pick up wickets with the new ball but could be addressed with Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the side.

Here are the squads for the match –

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah