IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: India is set to clash with Pakistan today. The match is going to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Let’s dive into the current forms of the two teams as it may give an idea as to which one is going to moonwalk to the victory line. India last played against West Indies in a T20I series earlier this month, and won the series 4-1. On the other hand, Pakistan lost a T20I match against Australia in April this year by 3 wickets. Recently, Pakistan defeated Netherlands in an ODI series 3-0.

Going by statistics, Pakistan and India have played 9 T20I matches so far out of which India won 7 while Pakistan won only 2 matches. India the last 5 games, India won 4 matches while Pakistan won only once. Both the teams are now going to face each other for the second time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

INS vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Weather Conditions and Pitch Report:

According to earlier reports from weather.com, Dubai’s temperature today will be 39° Celcius during the day and fall to 30° Celcius at night. The sky will probably be clear all day and night. There is a slight chance that it might rain at night but the match may not be affected.

The humidity will reportedly be around 36% during the day and may rise to 45% at night. According to a report by cricketaddictor.com, Dubai International Cricket Stadium is an average-scoring ground in T20Is. The average first innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 142 and the average second innings total is 124. The highest-ever total recorded at the stadium is 211-3. Spinners might get an advantage on the pitch, the report stated.

Key Players from India and Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma is leading the India team in Asia Cup 2022. Some crucial batsmen who can win one for home are KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant. Some of the key bowlers include Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh. Needless to say, Kholi will be looking forward to make his 100th T20 international appearance to end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

Babar Azam is skipper of Pakistan team in Asia Cup 2022. Some of the important players from the team are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, and Asif Ali. Prominent bowlers from the team include Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Usman Qadir.

Asia Cup, 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 28 August 2022 India vs Pakistan Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 2 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Live Updates

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Cricket Score:

16:10 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Gandhi wishes ‘all the best’ to the Indian cricket team Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sent his best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of their mega clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai today. “The match that every Indian waits for, today that day has come. In Asia Cup 2022, we are all very excited for the India-Pakistan match to be held today. All the best to Team India from the country and my side. Will play with heart and soul and win,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post. 15:38 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Kohli set to play 100th T20I today #asiacup #asiacupt20 #indvspak #indiavspakistan #indiancricketteam Virat Kohli set to play 100th T20I today: A look at the batter's career in shortRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/XICzIeqL9a #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/lsq9BFYej0 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 28, 2022 15:37 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: India’s face off with Pakistan today Today two teams go one on one in a high octane clash of the #asiacup2022 Click below to watch #teamindia members speak about Battle Royale #indvpak 📽️📽️ https://t.co/7s1ncpc2ZB #asiacup2022 pic.twitter.com/aomE2U7wxN — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Cricket Score