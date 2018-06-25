India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Score Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live on TV

India meet Pakistan once again in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Monday. (Kabaddi Masters)

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Score Live Streaming: India and Pakistan will once again go head-to-head in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. The Men in Blue have had a great run so far in the tournament. The two traditional rivals met earlier in the tournament opener, with India beating Pakistan by a fair margin. India also sailed past Kenya in commanding fashion. The Green Brigade will try to avenge their loss to the Men in Blue and also try to get points in the race to the semi-finals. India look to be in great nick and the opposition will be challenged to make inroads into the Indian domain.

When is India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match?