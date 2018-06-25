India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Score Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Live on TV

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Score Live Streaming: India and Pakistan will once again go head-to-head in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. The Men in Blue have had a great run so far in the tournament. The two traditional rivals met earlier in the tournament opener, with India beating Pakistan by a fair margin. India also sailed past Kenya in commanding fashion. The Green Brigade will try to avenge their loss to the Men in Blue and also try to get points in the race to the semi-finals. India look to be in great nick and the opposition will be challenged to make inroads into the Indian domain.
When is India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match?
The India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match will take place on June 26, 2018.
Where is India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match?
The India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match will be played in Dubai.
What time does India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match begin?
The India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match begins at 9:00 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match?
The India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match will be shown on Star Sports network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match?
India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.
India: Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Sandeep, Mohit Chhillar, Raju Lal Choudhary,Surjeet (Po), Deepak, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Krishna Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar
Pakistan: Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain.