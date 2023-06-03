India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023? Feverish frenzy ahead of key ACC meet – Top scenarios here

All eyes of the cricket fraternity across the globe are currently on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting that will be held in a few days. The meeting will not only decide whether fans will be able to enjoy another India-Pakistan match but also the venue in case Pakistan’s hybrid suggestion is rejected.

As per reports, a number of key decisions will be taken in the meeting. Among these include, whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will accept Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s suggestion of hybrid model and shift the tournament to any other country, while continuing to host it, or will India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka host it and Pakistan agree to participate.

Given the war of words between both countries it is highly unlikely Pakistan will come to India to play the tournament, given that the BCCI has already announced its decision not to send the team to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup.

Also, what will be more interesting to note whether Pakistan will agree to play the tournament in Bangladesh or Sri Lanka if both countries also refuse Pakistan’s hybrid model along with India. With Pakistan already under a difficult situation due to conditions back home, it will be a tough decision for them to make.

According to insidesport.in, the Indian board is not okay with the tournament being hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September due to hot weather in the country during that time of the year. However, BCCI has no issue with the tournament being played in Sri Lanka with Pakistan continuing to play hosts. Notably, in a recent meeting of the ACC, other boards had dismissed the idea of the tournament being held in the UAE.

Nevertheless, the ACC decision over the venue may have its impact on the ODI World Cup that will be hosted by India in the month of October. If Pakistan remains unhappy over ACC’s decision over the venue, will it send its team to play the World Cup or will it skip the mega event? Only time will tell.