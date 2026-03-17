It is going to be an India-Pakistan moment once again as the two teams, not on a cricket field but on a hockey turf, will be up against each in a world-level event. The two will face off against each other at least once with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially announcing the draw of pools for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The subcontinental giants have been placed in Pool D, reigniting the most storied rivalry in sports on the global stage.

The draw of lots ceremony for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 took place at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. The group will see another rivalry being ignited as two British sides, England and Wales have also been placed in the same pool.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram noted that this event serves as a vital bridge in “bringing people together” during global conflict, inviting fans to witness what remains one of the most marketable face-offs in international sport.

World Cup Participation & Legacy

While India has been a constant fixture in recent years, Pakistan makes a massive return to the world stage in 2026 after missing out on previous editions due to qualification struggles.

Metric India (Men) Pakistan (Men) Total World Cup Appearances 16th Appearance (2026) 14th Appearance (2026) Last World Cup Played 2023 (Hosted in India) 2018 (Hosted in India) Editions Missed None (Played all 15 so far) 2 (Missed 2014, 2023) World Cup Titles Won 1 (1975) 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994) 2026 Edition Number 16th Edition 16th Edition

The World Cup Head-to-Head

India holds a surprising lead over Pakistan in the World Cup specifically, despite Pakistan’s higher trophy count. Their last meeting in this tournament was over a decade ago.

Category Statistic Total World Cup Meetings 5 Matches India Wins 3 Pakistan Wins 2 Last World Cup Meeting February 28, 2010 (New Delhi) Last WC Result India 4–1 Pakistan Most Famous Meeting 1975 Final (India won 2–1)

The Groups: 2026 World Cup Pools

Competition Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D Men Netherlands, Argentina, NZ, Japan Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia Australia, Spain, Ireland, SA England, India, Pakistan, Wales Women Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland Belgium, Spain, NZ, Ireland China, England, India, SA

India Women: The Rising Force

The Indian Women’s team enters the 2026 World Cup as a serious contender, recently clinching their third Asian Champions Trophy (2024) title by defeating China 1–0 in the final. They hold a best-ever World Cup finish of 4th (1974) and are currently ranked in the world’s top 10 as they prepare for their 9th appearance. They have been grouped alongside England, South Africa and China.

Historical Ledger: India vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan holds the historical lead due to their dominance in the 20th century, but the tables have turned drastically in recent years.

Tournament Total Matches India Wins Pakistan Wins Draws Overall Head-to-Head 181 67 82 32 Hockey World Cup 5 3 2 0 Olympic Games 7 2 4 1 Asian Games 16 5 8 3 Champions Trophy 19 7 12 0 Asia Cup 9 3 5 1 Test Series 52 16 25 11

The Modern Era: A 20-Year Shift (2006–2026)

The last two decades have seen India re-emerge as a global power while Pakistan has struggled to maintain its former status.