It is going to be an India-Pakistan moment once again as the two teams, not on a cricket field but on a hockey turf, will be up against each in a world-level event. The two will face off against each other at least once with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially announcing the draw of pools for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. 

The subcontinental giants have been placed in Pool D, reigniting the most storied rivalry in sports on the global stage.

The draw of lots ceremony for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 took place at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. The group will see another rivalry being ignited as two British sides, England and Wales have also been placed in the same pool.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram noted that this event serves as a vital bridge in “bringing people together” during global conflict, inviting fans to witness what remains one of the most marketable face-offs in international sport.

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World Cup Participation & Legacy

While India has been a constant fixture in recent years, Pakistan makes a massive return to the world stage in 2026 after missing out on previous editions due to qualification struggles.

MetricIndia (Men)Pakistan (Men)
Total World Cup Appearances16th Appearance (2026)14th Appearance (2026)
Last World Cup Played2023 (Hosted in India)2018 (Hosted in India)
Editions MissedNone (Played all 15 so far)2 (Missed 2014, 2023)
World Cup Titles Won1 (1975)4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994)
2026 Edition Number16th Edition16th Edition

The World Cup Head-to-Head

India holds a surprising lead over Pakistan in the World Cup specifically, despite Pakistan’s higher trophy count. Their last meeting in this tournament was over a decade ago.

CategoryStatistic
Total World Cup Meetings5 Matches
India Wins3
Pakistan Wins2
Last World Cup MeetingFebruary 28, 2010 (New Delhi)
Last WC ResultIndia 4–1 Pakistan
Most Famous Meeting1975 Final (India won 2–1)
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The Groups: 2026 World Cup Pools

CompetitionPool APool BPool CPool D
MenNetherlands, Argentina, NZ, JapanBelgium, Germany, France, MalaysiaAustralia, Spain, Ireland, SAEngland, India, Pakistan, Wales
WomenNetherlands, Australia, Chile, JapanArgentina, Germany, USA, ScotlandBelgium, Spain, NZ, IrelandChina, England, India, SA

India Women: The Rising Force

The Indian Women’s team enters the 2026 World Cup as a serious contender, recently clinching their third Asian Champions Trophy (2024) title by defeating China 1–0 in the final. They hold a best-ever World Cup finish of 4th (1974) and are currently ranked in the world’s top 10 as they prepare for their 9th appearance. They have been grouped alongside England, South Africa and China.

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Historical Ledger: India vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan holds the historical lead due to their dominance in the 20th century, but the tables have turned drastically in recent years.

TournamentTotal MatchesIndia WinsPakistan WinsDraws
Overall Head-to-Head181678232
Hockey World Cup5320
Olympic Games7241
Asian Games16583
Champions Trophy197120
Asia Cup9351
Test Series52162511

The Modern Era: A 20-Year Shift (2006–2026)

The last two decades have seen India re-emerge as a global power while Pakistan has struggled to maintain its former status.

MetricStatistics / Milestone
Current Unbeaten StreakIndia is unbeaten in 17 consecutive matches against Pakistan (Since 2016).
Last Pakistan Win2016 South Asian Games Final (1–0 victory).
Biggest Recent WinIndia 10–2 Pakistan (2023 Asian Games, Hangzhou).
Most Famous WC Clash1975 World Cup Final (India won 2–1 to claim their only title).
Latest ResultIndia 2–1 Pakistan (September 14, 2024 – Asian Champions Trophy).