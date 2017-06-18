India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy: One big reason why Virat Kohli will top Sarfraz Ahmed

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: India’s Virat Kohli during nets. (Reuters)

tonight . However, there is only one person who has got demi-god status and that is Team India skipper India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Forget the relative batting, bowling, all-rounders, fielders strengths in the clash that will keep the sub-continent and almost half-the-world on the edge of its collective seat for the duration of the game and well beyond. A number of top players’ skills have been evaluated, judged and either they have been trashed or been given spectacular ratings. From Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma and Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir they have all received their fair share of time under the spotlight and perhaps they will steal some more. However, there is only one person who has got demi-god status and that is Team India skipper Virat Kohli and he is the person who is likely to win the trophy for his country. Many Indian and foreign players have come over the ages and received their well-earned iconic status due to their exceptional achievements and skills. However, the last one that was given a status like Kohli’s was Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar . His skill as a batsman was legendary. Now, Kohli has stepped forward and he has got a reputation not just as a spectacular batsman, but also as a phenomenal skipper who leads from the front and invariably puts his team in a winning position by thrashing the opposition.

Why is that? Simply one point – AGGRESSION. The man is the most aggressive cricketer the sport has ever seen, bar none. You can name anyone, from the legendary Australians to the West Indies cricketers and still they will come second. Kohli just doesn’t know when to take his foot off the pedal. He goes in for the kill when he has the opposition on its knees and makes sure he dispatches the rival without further ado. This is reflected not just in his batting, where, once he gets going, he smashes the bowlers to all parts of the ground and makes big scores, but more often than not, he has adopted similar tactics as a skipper too and the same is visible in the quick victories he has achieved for Team India since he took over from MS Dhoni. The previous skipper himself was known for his incisive approach, but Kohli has taken it to another level. Kohli’s killer instinct brooks no interference. The same was seen recently in the matches against South Africa, but more particularly against Bangladesh. He ensures the humiliation is complete.

Also Watch:

Kohli’s Pakistani counterpart, Safraz is a good player, but nowhere near the Indian skipper’s skills. He also has a defeatist attitude – this was visible in the first match humiliation that India had inflicted on Pakistan. He just could not raise his morale, forget about that of his team. It was an abject surrender by a weak captain. And his nature would not have changed over the last few matches.