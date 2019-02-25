World Cup 2019: After BCCI raises security concerns, ICC to apprise board of arrangements

BCCI in the letter had expressed its concern regarding the security and safety of its players during the World Cup which starts May 30 in England. (Reuters)

The world cricket body, International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to clear India’s concerns over security ahead of the World Cup that will begin from May 30, 2019. Four days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote a letter to ICC citing security concerns, reports quoted officials as saying that they would address the Indian Board’s ‘doubts’ during its Chief Executives Committee (CEC).

However, it is unlikely that ICC would discuss a possible boycott of Pakistan during the meeting. India’s concerns over security comes after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in the Pulwama terror attack. The incident led to India’s demand to boycott the Pakistani Cricket team during a game that is scheduled to take place during the World Cup in Manchester on June 16.

ICC’s quarterly meeting will take place in Dubai on along with the Chief Executives (CEC) meeting. On the same day, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s letter to the ICC will be tabled. Johri while responding to the outrage had written a to the International Cricket Council urging them to boycott countries from where “terrorism emanates”. The letter however, did not specifically name Pakistan. BCCI in the letter had expressed its concern regarding the security and safety of its players during the World Cup which starts May 30 in England.

A senior BCCI official privy to the ICC’s functioning according to PTI said, “The ICC will provide all the details of the security arrangements made for the World Cup. It will be same for all the participating nations and England and Wales Cricket Board have always provided top notch arrangements.” The official added, “But since there has been an apprehension, the doubts will be cleared.”