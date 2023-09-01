The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match is set to take place tomorrow, on September 2, 2023, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. As tradition dictates, this match is expected to be a high-pressure showdown. However, there’s a looming concern that rain might force a postponement.

This particular IND vs. PAK clash holds significant importance as it marks India’s inaugural match in the Asia Cup 2023, while Pakistan will be playing their second fixture in Group A.

Both India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A alongside Nepal. Pakistan had an impressive start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign, triumphing over Nepal by a margin of 238 runs. Consequently, Pakistan leads the Group A Points Table with 2 points. In Group B, Sri Lanka holds the top spot after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

The Asia Cup 2023 consists of two groups, with Group A featuring India, Pakistan, and Nepal, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Both India and Pakistan have been in excellent form, securing victories against Ireland and Afghanistan in T20I and ODI series, respectively.

The tournament will comprise a total of 13 matches, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It’s worth noting that all India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup matches will be hosted in Sri Lanka. India squad is led by Rohit Sharma while Babar Azam is Pak skipper for the tournament .

The demand for India vs. Pakistan tickets in the Asia Cup 2023 is exceptionally high, especially since this marks their first ODI encounter since 2019. Enthusiastic fans can secure their tickets for the IND vs. PAK Asia Cup match online through the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Important details

The India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled to commence at 3 pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, while those unable to watch on TV can access the live stream via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, the weather forecast for the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium predicts rain, potentially influenced by the Balagolla storm, which is expected to bring heavy rains on Saturday.