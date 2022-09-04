India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK) Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: It is one thing to be a cricket fanatic and another to be a fan of India vs Pakistan matches, and dear friend, if you fall in the second lot, we are sure your adrenaline must already be high. So hook yourselves to your TVs and smartphones as Pakistan and India prepare themselves to take each other head-on at the cricket grounds of Dubai International Stadium today. Without a doubt, today’s India vs Pakistan match is going to be another thriller, especially because Pakistan is definitely looking to get revenge. Last time, India, in a nail-biting performance, had defeated the Pakistan team by 5 wickets. Considering the pitch at the Dubai ground, India had last time elected to bowl first. To know all about the weather and pitch conditions that could affect today’s match, we are here to give you a heads-up on both fronts. Also, who do you think are going to be today’s key players? Let’s take a guess together!

IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming:

The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. You can catch the live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 on the app and the website.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to fall to 30° Celcius at night, reportedly with 43% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. The humidity may rise to 62% at night. According to weather.com, there is a slight chance of rain but there will be no affect on the match.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is said to be an average-scoring ground for T20I matches, and this is quite visible from the Asian Cup matches that we have witnessed. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 142 and the average 2nd innings total is 124, as per a report by cricketaddictor. The pitch generally favours the chasing side.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Skipper), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Asia Cup, 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 04 September 2022 India vs Pakistan Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super Four – Match 2 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

