India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live on TV

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: Pak would like to change its recent record against India.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: After surviving what could arguably have been the biggest upset of 21st century, the Indian cricket team will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team learned an important lesson against a spirited Hong Kong side in exhausting conditions of Tuesday. And now the players have a little over 13 hours to leave the ghosts of past behind and focus on the big clash. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form and Ambati Rayudu’s steady knock at three were the biggest positives for the men in blue.

However, Dhawan batted for almost 41 overs in draining conditions before fielding for full 50 overs which may have a bearing on him ahead of the all-important clash with Pakistan. The management does have an option of playing KL Rahul as the team has already qualified for the next round but the swap seems unlikely unless Dhawan asks to be rested.

In yesterday’s match, the lower order failed to give finishing touches to the Indian innings and Hardik Pandya’s return to the playing XI is likely to address that issue. Jasprit Bumrah should also make a comeback to the team but the management would have to make a tough call between the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar who looked out of colour against Hong Kong and young Khaleel Ahmed who had an impressive debut. The rest of the team is likely to remain the same.

For Pakistan, this would be a great opportunity to improve its recent record against India in ODIs. Since the start of the decade, India have had a 5-2 win-loss equation against Pakistan in ODIs with the two sides meeting only at multi-team events. The last time these two teams clashed in this format, Pakistan ended up lifting the Champions Trophy for the first time.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match?

The IND vs PAK ODI match from Asia Cup would be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

How to watch online India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 live streaming online?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan ODI from Asia Cup will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi