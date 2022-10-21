India Vs Pakistan 1st Match: Here’s when, where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 match  LIVE

The two-time champions India will take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated encounter in their first match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on October 23 in Australia. This will be the seventh meeting of the two teams in the ICC World Cup

Considering a head-to-head count, Men in Blue have had the upper hand over their neighbors. In the last tournaments played by the two teams, India has been able to beat Pakistan in six of the 14 matches that they have participated in at the T20 World Cup. Their solitary loss was during the tournament held in the UAE last year.

Following the preliminary qualification round, the eighth edition of the tournament will begin with the Super 12 stage. The first match of the Super 12s stage in the tournament will be between defending champions Australia and New Zealand on October 22 in Sydney.

When is India vs Pakistan match?

The highly-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

The tickets for the match were sold out in just a couple of minutes following their release. Up to 100,000 tickets were sold. The organizers also made available an additional 3,000 standing tickets for the event.

Weather forecast in Melbourne for the weekend

The weather is expected to play a major role in the match between India and Pakistan. According to the weather forecast, the city has a high chance of precipitation on Sunday.

For October 23, the day of this match, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the weather to be, “Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening.”

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers.