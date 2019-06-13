India vs New Zealand World Cup match washed out, both sides share point each

India vs New Zealand:\u00a0Incessant rains washed out the crucial World Cup India vs New Zealand match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. Umpires, who inspected the ground couple of times, ruled out any possibility of the match being played due to sluggish outfield as intermittent rains continued throughout the day. Going into the match India were heavy favourites against the Kiwis but as it turned out not a single delivery was bowled in the match and it got called off. This is the fifth match in the tournament to be called off because of rains in the ongoing World Cup. India would have hoped for a contest as they were riding high after two big wins against South Africa and Australia. A win against the Black Caps would have given the team a big boost going into the match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 16. On the other hand, New Zealand had also won all three matches that they have played so far and were on top of the points table with 6 points. A no result against India has helped them secure one point which takes their tally to 7 points in 4 games. Virat Kohli and his side will be hoping for a full 50-over contest against Pakistan later this week as they seek to rise on top of the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan is in need of a big win after their loss to Australia as they are slipping down in the points table and a win against India can give them the momentum that they need to stay alive in the World Cup. Despite their loss against Australia, Pakistan will be banking on Mohammed Amir's return to form as a huge positive. Amir took 5 wickets against Australia and proved why he is still one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world. He has troubled the Indian top order batsmen in the past and will be hoping to do so once again when India and Pakistan clash in Manchester.