India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Shikhar-less India aim to continue winning streak against Black Caps

INDIA VS\u00a0NEW\u00a0ZEALAND\u00a02019 Live score:\u00a0India and New Zealand are going to face each other for the first time after 16 years in a one-day World Cup tournament at\u00a0Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Kane Williamson and his side will be high on confidence after three victories on the trot and will be fancying their chances against India. With Shikhar Dhawan out with an injury, the Black Caps will be looking to make early inroads in the Indian batting line up by dismissing the new opening pair. Another factor that could play an important role is the weather. Rain has been a huge issue in the tournament and it could be the case again when India face New Zealand. Virat Kohli and his side will be hoping to win their third match of the tournament and prepare for the big clash against Pakistan on June 16. India Squad:\u00a0 Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand Squad:\u00a0Kane Williamson\u00a0(captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.