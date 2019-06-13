  1. Home
  3. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Shikhar-less India aim to continue winning streak against Black Caps

Updated:Jun 13, 2019 12:42:24 pm

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand live Score: High on confidence after winning the first two games of the World Cup, India would want to continue their winning streak against New Zealand.

World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and his side will be hoping to win their third match of the tournament which will give India an edge in the later stages of the tournament.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 2019 Live score: India and New Zealand are going to face each other for the first time after 16 years in a one-day World Cup tournament at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Kane Williamson and his side will be high on confidence after three victories on the trot and will be fancying their chances against India. With Shikhar Dhawan out with an injury, the Black Caps will be looking to make early inroads in the Indian batting line up by dismissing the new opening pair. Another factor that could play an important role is the weather. Rain has been a huge issue in the tournament and it could be the case again when India face New Zealand.

Virat Kohli and his side will be hoping to win their third match of the tournament and prepare for the big clash against Pakistan on June 16.

India Squad:  Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.

Live Blog

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand live updates

12:42 (IST)13 Jun 2019
India's predicted XI

India have started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a bang, blanking South Africa and Australia in their first two games. New Zealand will be a formidable side though, and Virat Kohli and Co. would not take them lightly. Kohli would be forced to bring in Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik into the team due to Shikhar Dhawan's injury.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar/Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

12:17 (IST)13 Jun 2019
India train hard despite the cold

India have already won their first two games, and would look to keep the momentum going against New Zealand on Thursday.

11:51 (IST)13 Jun 2019
Hardik Pandya: India's X-factor?

Skipper Virat Kohli has been using Hardik Pandya as a floater in the lineup. Pandya came in at no. 4 against Australia and scored a brisk 48 off 27 balls. His innings helped India pick pace in the final 10 overs and post an imposing 352. He is yet to pick a wicket in the World Cup, but completed his quota of 10 overs in the game against Australia. He could be dangerous with the ball if the conditions are overcast.

11:31 (IST)13 Jun 2019
India's no. 4 dilemma continues

After scoring a century in a warm up match, KL Rahul seemed to have booked his place at no. 4 in India playing XI. But with Shikhar Dhawan being injured, Rahul will have to open with Rohit Sharma. This would again open up the debate about who should bat at no. 4. India could bring in Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik into the team, or could move MS Dhoni up the order.

The last time India played against the Kiwis in a World Cup was back in 2003 at the Centurion in South Africa. India had bowled out New Zealand for 146 after Zaheer Khan's brilliant spell of 4 for 42 in 8 overs. New Zealand showed signs of a comeback when they took three quick wickets of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly. It was Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Kaif who rescued team and denied led India to a famous win. Rahul Dravid smashed an unbeaten 53 whereas Mohammed Kaif played beautifully for his 68.
