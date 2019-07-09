Likely scenarios if India-New Zealand semi-final World Cup match is marred by rains

With the prediction for intermittent rains in the India-New Zealand semi-final match at Old Trafford, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is likely to come into the scene prominently. (Reuters)

India vs New Zealand semi-final: India’s World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand is likely to be interrupted by rains as there is a forecast of light showers. If India beat New Zealand, the Virat Kohli-led side will advance to World Cup Final where it will play against either Australia or England depending on which team wins the second semi-final to be played on July 11.

With the British Met department predicting intermittent rains in the India-New Zealand semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is likely to come into the scene prominently.

Scenario 1:

In case the match is tied, then there will a Super Over through which the winner will be decided.

Scenario 2:

Unlike the league stage, the semis and the final have a reserve day each. If absolutely no play is possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the reserve day.

Scenario 3:

On the reserve day, the remaining part of the game from original match day will be played. The game will not be played from where it stopped on the previous day.

Scenario 4:

In case of a semi-final match, if after the scheduled day and reserve day there is no conclusion, the higher-placed team on the points table from the league stage will advance to the final.

In case of the final, if there is no play possible on both the scheduled match day and the reserve day, the World Cup will be shared by the two finalist teams.

Scenario 5: How does Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method work?

When a match is interrupted by rain or inclement weather and one or both of the teams do not get to play their full quota of overs, the outcome of the match will be arrived at in the time available after the resumption of play.

In the calculation, the DLS method tries to adjust target score according to the reduction in overs. Any figure thus arrived is only an estimate.

The DLS method is considered as one of the most accurate system used in international cricket in a rain-marred match.

Even though India entered into the mega event as one of the favourites, the side lost to the Kiwis in the warm-up match while their league stage match against New Zealand washed away due to rain. India’s campaign suffered a blow when England handed over their first World Cup defeat to India but India went on to dominate the ICC World Cup points table with 15 points while New Zealand finished at the No. 4 position after the league stage.