India vs New Zealand: Watch MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav plot Trent Boult’s dismissal

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 5:41 PM

Like many times, MS Dhoni again wins the battle of minds.

MS Dhoni engineered the wicket of New Zealand batsman Trent Boult in the first ODI against the Kiwis as he passed on a slew of instructions to Kuldeep Yadav, who was out to cast his spell. From behind the stumps, Dhoni called on Kuldeep to come around the wicket and bowl a googly. Following the tip by the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, Kuldeep mastered Boult’s wicket in the 37th over of the New Zealand innings.

On crease, Boult was facing the deliveries in hope of blocking them. Dhoni, who is considered the master of the craft, adjudged the situation beforehand and gave a tip-off to the chinaman to set up a trap and bring the bowl into the batsman.

“Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Andar nahi aana chahiye. Idhar se daal. Isko doosra wala dal sakta hai,” Dhoni said from his stumps. And, it was a perfect by Kuldeep as he bowled a googly from around the wicket and demolished Boult’s defense. The right-hand batsman tried to defend the ball and edged it out to Rohit Sharma at first slip. A stunned Kuldeep beamed with joy, and disbelief, as he wondered how Dhoni could predict and plan the exact nature of dismissal.

Kuldeep finished his amazing show with the ball at 4/39 in 10.0 overs at an average of 3.90, restricting New Zealand innings at a paltry 157. He picked up the prized wicket of Kane Williamson at 64 (81) and went on to send tailenders Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult. Another blow for New Zealand came from pacer Mohammed Shami who clinched 3 wickets in six overs. He became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format.

As it happens many times, Dhoni wins the battle of minds. The two sides will clash again on January 26 in the second ODI.

