India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli rested for last two ODIs, T20Is, Rohit Sharma to lead side

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the final two One-Day Internationals and the whole T20 International series against New Zealand, BCCI said in a statement. Kohli has been rested “considering his workload in the last few months”. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the remaining series.

The selection committee and the team management took the call to rest Kohli in view of his packed schedule over the past months. “Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the BCCI said. Rohit will lead the team in the last two ODIs to be played on January 31 and February 3. He will also lead the side in the 3-match T20I series against the Kiwis which will start from February 6.

BCCI has not named any replacement in place of Kohli for the New Zealand tour of India. “There will be no replacement for Mr. Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series,” the statement added.

The announcement came in the backdrop of India registering a comfortable win over the Kiwis by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday. New Zealand were bundled out for 157 at the McLean Park in Napier. In reply, India reached the revised target of 156 in 34.5 overs.

It was a successful summer for India in Australia as the Virat Kohli-led side clinched their maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia. Kohli was also rested for the home T20 series against the West Indies before the start of Australia tour.