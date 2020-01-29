India vs New Zealand T20I: Rohit Sharma hits two super-over sixes to pull off sensational series win over Kiwis

While Rohit scored 15 in the final over, KL Rahul played second fiddle and made 5 runs. (Image: BCCI Twitter)

Indian Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma hit two back to back sixes in the final two balls of the 3rd T-20 International which got stretched to a Super Over contest after a tie in the allotted time, leading India to their maiden T-20 series victory in New Zealand. Chasing the score of 18 off six balls in the Super Over, India could put up only 10 runs off the first four balls. Then, Rohit Sharma smashed two big hits securing India’s victory.

After restricting New Zealand at the score of 17 in the super over, India’s opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led India to victory. While Rohit scored 15 in the final over, KL Rahul played second fiddle and made 5 runs.

India was on the backfoot before the superover with Newzealand needing only two runs off four balls and six wickets in hand to chase the target of 180 runs. However, the turnaround happened when Mohammad Shami bowled a fantastic death over to tie the game, stretching it to a Super Over.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamon scored the highest from the New Zealand side both in the run chase (95 off 48 balls) and the Super Over (11), but could not turn the tide of the game in the Kiwi’s favor.

Earlier, batting first India put up a score of 179/5 with the help of Rohit’s 65 off 40 balls. India’s first T20 series win in New Zealand comes after a 1-2 loss to New Zealand almost a year ago. India did not put up a very good show as far as the fielding in the match was concerned including an easy drop from Ravindra Jadeja.

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah also proved very expensive failing to take any wicket and giving away 45 runs in his spell.