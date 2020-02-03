India vs New Zealand T20I: 5-0 win is huge, team should carry forward momentum, says Zaheer Khan

By:
Mumbai | Published: February 3, 2020 3:54:40 PM

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team."

ind vs nz, india vs new zealand t20, india vs new zealand, ind vs nz t20, india vs new zealand t20 record, india vs new zealand t20 highlights, india vs new zealand t20 2020, india and new zealand t20 recordIndia players pose for a group photo as they celebrate a 5-0 series win during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb 2, 2020. (AP/PTI)

Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India’s 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a “huge achievement” and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday. The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two super overs.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, “I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement.” This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

“They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand. “For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and test matches,” he said.

