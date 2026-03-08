It’s Sunday! It’s the T20 World Cup final day! As India prepare to face New Zealand in the title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a peculiar and painful statistical ghost has resurfaced- India have never won an ICC World Cup final (ODI or T20) on a Sunday.

From the heartbreak against Australia in Johannesburg (2003) and Ahmedabad (2023) to the T20 final loss against Sri Lanka in Mirpur (2014), the Sunday curse has become a haunting narrative for the Men in Blue. Today, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, India have the chance to not only defend their title but to finally rewrite the Sunday script on the world’s grandest stage.

Why Sunday Stings

The jinx is a stubborn entry in the record books. India’s greatest triumphs, the 1983 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the 2011 ODI World Cup all occurred on Saturdays or Mondays.

The 2003 & 2023 Heartbreaks: Both ODI World Cup final losses to Australia happened on Sundays, bookending two decades of what ifs.

The 2014 T20 Final: Even in the T20 World Cup final in 2014, India fell to Sri Lanka on a Sunday in Bangladesh. India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win in Barbados came on a Saturday, further cementing the idea that Sundays are the final frontier for Indian cricket.

New bunch of boys for Men in Blue

However, the 2026 squad is built differently. This is a New India that prioritises fearless strike rates over traditional milestones. With Sanju Samson coming off a blistering 89 in the semi-final and Jasprit Bumrah operating at a legendary level of precision, the team management is treating this ‘Sunday’ as just another day at the office.

India’s only ICC trophy win on a Sunday

India’s only ICC trophy victory on a Sunday came against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy last year where they beat the Kiwis by 4 wickets. Even though the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was also played on a Sunday by the time the final finished, it was past midnight as per IST, meaning it was technically Monday when the Men in Blue tasted a win.

Ahmedabad’ Mix-soil pitch and the New Zealand Threat

Unlike the 2023 ODI final, curators in Ahmedabad have opted for a pitch which is a mix of black and red soil. This promises a true bounce paradise, perfectly suited for India’s aggressive batting philosophy. This tournament has seen first-innings scores consistently cross 175 at this venue, suggesting a high-scoring shootout is on the cards.

Standing in the way is a clinical New Zealand side that has been India’s kryptonite in ICC events. Led by Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps have vowed to “break hearts” in front of the 1,32,000-strong home crowd. With Finn Allen fresh off the fastest-ever T20 World Cup century (33 balls), the battle between his raw power and Bumrah’s class could likely decide the championship.

Match Details:

Fixture: India vs New Zealand (T20 World Cup Final)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Broadcast: Star Sports & JioHotstar