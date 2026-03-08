While the headlines leading into today’s T20 World Cup final have been dominated by the fireworks of Sanju Samson, India’s journey to the Narendra Modi Stadium has been paved by a different kind of excellence.

If India is to finally slay the Sunday, New Zealand and Ahmedabad jinx, it will likely be on the backs of their three most versatile soldiers: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube.

In a tournament defined by shifting momentum, these three have provided the structural integrity that allows the specialists to shine.

The Clutch All-Rounders: Axar and Hardik

Axar Patel has redefined the term ‘utility player’ in this campaign. His performance in the semi-final against England was a masterclass in modern T20 cricket, not just for his parsimonious left-arm spin, but for his fielding.

His two stunning catches at the Wankhede were described by many as the turning point that broke England’s resolve. Throughout 2024 and now in 2026, Axar has been the insurance policy India never knew they needed, often promoted to stabilise an innings or brought on in the Powerplay to stifle the world’s best.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has quietly put together one of the most statistically significant World Cup runs for an Indian all-rounder. With over 300 runs and 20+ wickets across his T20 World Cup career, he has become the first Indian to achieve this double.

In the 2026 semi-final, his clutch bowling at the death ensured India defended their record total without panic. Hardik isn’t just a finisher anymore; he is the emotional and tactical anchor of the middle order.

The Spin-Hitter: Shivam Dube’s silent impact

Perhaps no player has been more underappreciated than Shivam Dube. Often criticised for his lack of spectacle, Dube has quietly crossed the 200-run mark this tournament, striking at a blistering 160.

His ability to dismantle spin in the middle overs, a role he played to perfection in the 2024 final against South Africa with a quickfire 27, has been the bridge that allows India to transition from a steady start to a monstrous finish. Whatsmore he can be trusted to bowl the final over of the innings too when you don’t want to risk a spinner.

As they face New Zealand today, these three are no longer just support acts. In the 840 days since the 2023 heartbreak, India has learned that while stars win matches, it is the unsung heroes like these perhaps who can bowl a heavy over and clear the 75-metre boundary, who win World Cups.