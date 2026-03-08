As the world prepares for the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This Sunday, March 8, 2026 features a high-stakes rematch of recent global rivalries as the defending champions, India, take on the resilient and “record-breaking” New Zealand. It’s a battle of tactical brilliance versus explosive power, set against the backdrop of 130,000 screaming fans.



As the match is set to be played on Sunday, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will win? To get an idea, we asked different Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini, for their predictions. Both chat-bots have given a slight edge to the Men in Blue.

IND vs NZ AI prediction: Gemini favours India with a 60% win probability

According to Gemini, India’s balanced squad and home conditions give them the upper hand, though the Black Caps remain a significant threat.

“India enters as the slight favorite due to their depth in both spin and pace, coupled with the ‘home advantage’ factor. However, New Zealand’s clinical demolition of South Africa in the semi-finals—driven by Finn Allen’s record-breaking 33-ball century—makes them a dangerous underdog that thrives on the big stage,” Gemini noted.

Win probability: India 60% | New Zealand 40%

IND vs NZ AI prediction: ChatGPT also forecasts an Indian victory

ChatGPT echoed this sentiment, pointing toward India’s ability to handle high-pressure situations, particularly in the bowling department.

“India has a slightly higher chance of winning today’s match against New Zealand. India has around a 60% probability of victory, while New Zealand’s chances are estimated at about 40%,” ChatGPT stated.

The AI model highlighted that while Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer for India, the “knockout DNA” of the Kiwis cannot be ignored. “Key players such as Jasprit Bumrah have been crucial with the ball, giving India an edge in pressure situations. However, New Zealand cannot be ruled out as the team is known for performing well in big ICC knockout matches and has match-winners like Finn Allen who can quickly change the game.”

IND vs NZ T20 final: Recent Form & Statistics

India reached the final after a thrilling 7-run victory over England. Their campaign has been defined by aggressive batting and a lethal bowling attack that has rarely allowed opponents to settle.

Abhishek Sharma: Despite a shaky start to the tournament, he showed his ceiling with a 55-run knock recently and a massive 84 against the Kiwis earlier this year in Nagpur.

Recent Form: W, W, W, L, W (Last 5 matches)

Sanju Samson: In the form of his life, Samson recently smashed a dominant 89 off 42 balls in the semi-final to anchor the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: Remains the gold standard for economy, consistently keeping teams under 7 runs per over during the death-over squeeze.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.