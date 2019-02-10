India vs New Zealand t20 match LIVE score updates: History beckons Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue, MS Dhoni

India vs New Zealand 3rd t20 live score updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian national cricket team is taking on New Zealand in third and final T20 International match in picturesque Hamilton. With both teams winning one match each, the third match has become the series decider. If Indian Cricket team manages to win the match, it will be their first T20 series win in New Zealand. Virat Kohli-led ‘Men in Blue’ already won the 5-match ODI series comfortably. The Indian cricket team has been experiencing a golden summer in the southern hemisphere as it had won Test and ODI series in Australia first time ever. The final match at Seddon Park is expected to be a nail-biting one as Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to finish off the series in New Zealand, which is most likely to be his last one, in his trademark winning style.
Squads news: Virat Kohli was rested after the third ODI keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the side for the last two ODIs and T20 series. Sharma has an enviable record as Indian cricket team captain and led the team to win the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy in 2018. Apart from Sharma, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper India will look up to MS Dhoni to steady the ship and Rishabh Pant to accelerate when needed. The squad for Indian is- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.
India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles. In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner. However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.
New Zealand women have beaten India women in the third T20 match. This is second consecutive match that finished on the last ball. However, rub of the green again went against Indian eves. New Zealand has won the series 3-0
The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert. Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games. Not considered the most talented player in the set-up, Krunal makes up his with hard work and discipline. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also.
During the second t20 match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant steered India to victory after Rohit Sharma gave the side a rollicking start. The middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.
The top three of Indian batting order are key to India's prospect of winning first ever T20 series win in New Zealand. The stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has become the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals after hitting a blistering 29-ball-50 in the previous match. He wants to better the number in the crucial series decider. With Shikhar Dhawan for company, a good opening will solve half the problems for the visitors as it has been the case during the last four years.
Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.
Kiwis, who are considered a tough team team to beat in their home soil, was decimated by India cricket team. The blackcaps won the first T20 amtch but suffered a top order collapsein the second T20 match which India won to keep the series alive. New Zealand desperately needs a better batting effort in the middle overs is what they would be looking for. While the talismanic captain Kane Williamson has not been at his fluent best in the limited overs series, another batting mainstay Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks against India.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.