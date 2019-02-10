India vs New Zealand t20 match LIVE score updates: History beckons Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue, MS Dhoni

T20 Ind vs NZ: Indian cricket is eyeing first T20 series win in New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd t20 live score updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian national cricket team is taking on New Zealand in third and final T20 International match in picturesque Hamilton. With both teams winning one match each, the third match has become the series decider. If Indian Cricket team manages to win the match, it will be their first T20 series win in New Zealand. Virat Kohli-led ‘Men in Blue’ already won the 5-match ODI series comfortably. The Indian cricket team has been experiencing a golden summer in the southern hemisphere as it had won Test and ODI series in Australia first time ever. The final match at Seddon Park is expected to be a nail-biting one as Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to finish off the series in New Zealand, which is most likely to be his last one, in his trademark winning style.

Squads news: Virat Kohli was rested after the third ODI keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the side for the last two ODIs and T20 series. Sharma has an enviable record as Indian cricket team captain and led the team to win the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy in 2018. Apart from Sharma, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper India will look up to MS Dhoni to steady the ship and Rishabh Pant to accelerate when needed. The squad for Indian is- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.