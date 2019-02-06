India vs New Zealand T20 Live: Men in Blue take on Kiwis today after ODI series triumph

Rohit Sharma is leading the side today.

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: After their memorable series win against the Kiwis in their own backyard, clinching the title 4-1, the Men in Blue are set to face them at Christchurch today for the first T20 match in the two-match series. While the regular captain Virat Kohli is getting some much-needed rest, the side will be led by Rohit Sharma. India has also been bolstered by the return of veteran MS Dhoni, who was rested due to injury in last two ODI matches.

Speaking to PTI on the eve of the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, “We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series.”

The ODI series in New Zealand and Australia, where they won the series 2-1, seems to have solved India’s puzzle for the World Cup. However, there are syill few spots up for grabs.