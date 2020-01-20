India vs New Zealand series: Full schedule of T20, ODI, Test series

Team India is scheduled to play 5 T20s, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests during the New Zealand tour. (File Photo)

India vs New Zealand: After beating Australia in convincingly in the three-match series at home, India will fly down to New Zealand for their new assignment. This will be India’s first foreign tour of the new calendar year and Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to make the most of the opportunity. The Indian team will be brimming with confidence after winning a thrilling three-match series against Australia. India was handed over a 10-wicket hammering by the visitors in the first match at Mumbai. However, the Indian team bounced back strongly to win the next two matches of the series to lift the series.

In 2019, India went to New Zealand for a 5-match ODI series which they won in convincing fashion. Kohli’s team had defeated the hosts 4-1 in the ODI’s. However, the Kiwis fought back in the T20I series and defeated India 2-1.

Here is the full schedule of India’s tour of New Zealand:

India will begin their tour from January 24 with the 5 match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on January 24, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on January 26, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 29,2020.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on January 31, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 02, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 3 match ODI series

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 05, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on February 08, 2020.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 11, 2020.

India vs New Zealand Test series

India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin on February 21, 2020 and will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will begin on February 29,2020, and will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India Full Squad for T20I: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

