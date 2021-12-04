  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker in the elite club

Updated: December 04, 2021 2:31 PM

India vs New Zealand, Mumbai Test: Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday to finish with figures of 10-119.

New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of Mohammed Siraj during the 2nd day of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel created history at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday when he picked up Mohd Siraj’s wicket to scalp all 10 wickets in India’s first innings of the second Test.

With it, Ajaz became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket.

The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) in picking up all wickets in an innings.

Patel finished with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to receive a standing ovation from his teammates and the Indian team.


Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday.

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble was among the first to congratulate Ajaz on his feat. Kumble welcomed him to the elite club on Twitter and called it a “special effort”


Ravi Shastri, former Indian captain and a left-arm spinner himself, praised Ajaz’s feat and said getting an entire team out in an innings “is too good to be true”.

Here are some other notable congratulatory tweets:

