India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni could shatter this Sachin Tendulkar record in New Zealand

MS Dhoni has had an amazing start to the year. The former Indian captain was in brilliant form in Australia as India won their first bilateral series ever Down Under. MS Dhoni scored 193 runs during the series and was named Player of the Series. He also became the oldest player to receive the man of the series award. While in Australia, MS Dhoni achieved another milestone as he is now the fourth Indian batsman to have scored 1,000 runs in Australia. India is going to play against New Zealand from January 23 and the former Indian captain MS Dhoni has a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

India will play a five-match One Day series against New Zealand where MS Dhoni needs 197 runs to become the highest run scorer for India in New Zealand. The highest run scorer is Sachin Tendulkar, he has scored 652 runs from 12 matches. Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag comes in as a close second who has scored 598 runs in 12 matches.

Dhoni averages 49.47 against the Kiwis in the ODI format of the game. MS Dhoni’s first tour to New Zealand was back in 2009 where India registered their first ODI series victory in New Zealand ever. However, this series is expected to be a cracker as New Zealand stand at the third spot in the ICC ODI rankings and India is at the second spot. India will play their first ODI match against New Zealand on January 23 at Napier.

Indian ODI Squad for New Zealand: Virat Kohli captain, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed.