India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2018

India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 8 PM.

India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Online: After earning a berth in final and the trust of the fans, the Indian football team will now take on New Zealand in another sold out match of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. The four-nation tournament started as a rather low-profile affair till a video by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri got the attention of fans and forced them to fill the stadiums. The Indian team too have responded by well by winning both its matches comprehensively.

Given that India has already qualified for the final, coach Stephane Constantine might make a few changes to the playing XI, giving rest to stars like Chhetri and defender Sandesh Jhingan. The match against Kenya, which India won 3-0, was played under heavy rain and the soaked turf became an opposition in its own right for both the teams. The match was a physically draining one and man of the match defender Jhingan had limped off after an awkward fall.

If Chhetri skips the tomorrow, someone like Balwant Singh might get a chance. The hosts also have an array of attacking midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Pronay Halder.

When is India vs New Zealand Intercontinental Cup 2018 match?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played on June 7, 2018. This will be India’s third match of the tournament.

Where is India vs New Zealand match in the Intercontinental Cup 2018 going to be held?

India will host New Zealand at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

What time will the match between India and New Zealand start?

The Intercontinental Cup 2018 match between India and New Zealand is going to start at 2000 hrs/ 08:00 PM IST.

Where will the match Intercontinental Cup 2018 match between India and New Zealand going on to be aired?

The Intercontinental Cup 2018 match between India and New Zealand going to be aired on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming online?

The Intercontinental Cup 2018 match between India and New Zealand be live streamed on HOTSTAR.

India Squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Alen Deory