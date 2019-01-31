India vs New Zealand LIVE score: Ind vs NZ LIVE updates: Hosts on a roll as Men in Blue lose 4 early wickets

India vs New Zealand LIVE: NZ win toss, to field first

India vs New Zealand live score LIVE: New Zealanad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. The team will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches.

Sharma informed that Shubman Gill is making his ODI debut and wicket-skipper MS Dhoni is still not fit to play. Also, pacer Mohammed Shami has been replaced by Khaleel Ahmed. The men in blue are very confident and will aim to maintain their winning streak.

The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively. Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. In the bowling department, the spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the major threat for the Kiwi batsmen. The two have been successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals and have also been economical. In the pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been equally impressive.