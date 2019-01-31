India vs New Zealand LIVE score: Ind vs NZ LIVE updates: Hosts on a roll as Men in Blue lose 4 early wickets

India vs New Zealand live score LIVE: New Zealanad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. The team will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches.
Sharma informed that Shubman Gill is making his ODI debut and wicket-skipper MS Dhoni is still not fit to play. Also, pacer Mohammed Shami has been replaced by Khaleel Ahmed. The men in blue are very confident and will aim to maintain their winning streak.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively. Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. In the bowling department, the spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the major threat for the Kiwi batsmen. The two have been successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals and have also been economical. In the pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been equally impressive.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma informed that MS Dhoni is still not fit and Shubhman Gill is making his debut. Khaleel Ahmed is playing comes in place of Mohammed Shami.
India lose second wicket as Rohit Sharma goes for seven runs. He is caught and bowled by Boult who, is on roll at the moment, scalping two important wickets of visitors. The new man in is Ambati Rayudu. India 32/2 after 10 overs. Slow start for India at the moment. While Gill has moved on to 9 runs, Rayudu is still to open account.
Shikhar Dhawan out. Goes gor 13 runs. He is declared leg-before off the bowling of Bolt. India 22/1. The new man in is debutant Shubman Gill. All eyes will,be on him as he is playing his first ODI match. He has faced 5 balls so far.
Shikhar Dhawan hits a six off the bowling of Henry. The left-hander. In 3.1 overs India has moved on to 17/0. While Dhawan has moved on to 12 runs, Rohit Sharma is batting on 4 runs. Team India is missing the services of skipper Kohli and MS Dhoni in this match.
Rohit Sharma leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two ODIs. For India, Shubman Gill has made his debut , while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has replaced Mohammed Shami. Veteran MS Dhoni is still not fit and will miss the match.
