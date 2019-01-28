India vs New Zealand 2019 LIVE score: Martin Guptill is OUT, NZ 26/2

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 28, 2019 8:06 am

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have once again delivered twin blow to New Zealang, removing openers Colin Munro and Marin Guptill. NZ 26/2 after 6 overs

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score Updates: New Zealand skipper won Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the 3rd ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is replacing MS Dhoni because the latter sustained minor injuries. Also Hadik Pandya is back in the team, replacing Vijay Shankar.

The Indian team is very confident and will aim to display another dominant performance to seal the five-match ODI. India beat the hosts all ends up in the first rubber thanks to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second match, Yadav again shone with the ball, scalping four wickets. The batsmen also impressed in the second match as they posted a mammoth 324/4.

  • 07:58 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand LIVE score: Martin Guptill is OUT, NZ 26/2

    OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Martin Guptill. He was caught behind the stums by wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Guptill got a slim edge on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery it was caught perfectly by Karthik. New Zealand 26/2 after 6 overs

  • 07:52 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand LIVE score: NZ 22/1 after 5 overs

    Martin Guptill has hit a few boundaries in the 5th over. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was under pressure when he was bowling his 3rd over. After 5 overs, New Zealand 22 for 1. Kane Williamson is giving company to Guptill on the crease.

  • 07:42 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand LIVE score: OUT! Colin Munro departs

    WICKET! Opener Colin Munro departs. Munro had an edge on Mohammed Shami's delivery. He was caught by Rohit Sharma in the slip. Munro and Martin Guptill had come out to open for New Zealand. Guptill is now joined by skipper Kane Williamson.

  • 07:33 (IST)

    Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE: Hardik Pandya in playing XI

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the playing XI for the current match. He replaces all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Shankar, 28, was handed his maiden ODI cap in the third and final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this month. Pandya was banned from ODI after his name was mired into a controversy when he appeared on a tv chat show.

  • 07:27 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand LIVE match: Dinesh Karthik replaces MS Dhoni

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is injured and therefore he has been rested. Dinesh karthik will play in the current game. Karthik has played 89 ODIs for India so far and has a batting average of 30.91.

  • 07:23 (IST)

    India vs New Zealand cricket LIVE: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first

    New Zealand Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 3rd ODI. India lead five-match series 2-0. India will be looking to seal the series by winning the third game on Monday.

India vs New Zealand 2019 Live Score Updates India vs New Zealand 2019 LIVE score: New Zealand win toss, chose to bat first against India in 3rd ODISkipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the final two ODIs and the subsequent T20I series against the hosts. Opener Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Asia Cup triumph a few months ago, will captain the Men-in-Blue in Kohli's absence. India's batting department is settled as all the players, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav performed brilliantly in the last match. In the third game, Dhoni has been rested due to a sore hamstring. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the playing XI, replacing Vijay Shankar. In both games of the series, India performed well in all departments to register easy win. Experienced players like Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Trent boult and Tim Southee were seen struggling to make their mark in the previous games.
