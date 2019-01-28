India vs New Zealand 2019 LIVE score: Martin Guptill is OUT, NZ 26/2

India vs New Zealand 2019 LIVE score: Shami removes Colin Munro departs, NZ 10/1

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score Updates: New Zealand skipper won Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the 3rd ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is replacing MS Dhoni because the latter sustained minor injuries. Also Hadik Pandya is back in the team, replacing Vijay Shankar.

The Indian team is very confident and will aim to display another dominant performance to seal the five-match ODI. India beat the hosts all ends up in the first rubber thanks to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second match, Yadav again shone with the ball, scalping four wickets. The batsmen also impressed in the second match as they posted a mammoth 324/4.