India vs New Zealand 2019 LIVE score: Martin Guptill is OUT, NZ 26/2

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Live Score Updates: New Zealand skipper won Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the 3rd ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is replacing MS Dhoni because the latter sustained minor injuries. Also Hadik Pandya is back in the team, replacing Vijay Shankar.
The Indian team is very confident and will aim to display another dominant performance to seal the five-match ODI. India beat the hosts all ends up in the first rubber thanks to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second match, Yadav again shone with the ball, scalping four wickets. The batsmen also impressed in the second match as they posted a mammoth 324/4.
Highlights
India vs New Zealand LIVE score: Martin Guptill is OUT, NZ 26/2
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Martin Guptill. He was caught behind the stums by wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Guptill got a slim edge on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery it was caught perfectly by Karthik. New Zealand 26/2 after 6 overs
India vs New Zealand LIVE score: NZ 22/1 after 5 overs
Martin Guptill has hit a few boundaries in the 5th over. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was under pressure when he was bowling his 3rd over. After 5 overs, New Zealand 22 for 1. Kane Williamson is giving company to Guptill on the crease.
India vs New Zealand LIVE score: OUT! Colin Munro departs
WICKET! Opener Colin Munro departs. Munro had an edge on Mohammed Shami's delivery. He was caught by Rohit Sharma in the slip. Munro and Martin Guptill had come out to open for New Zealand. Guptill is now joined by skipper Kane Williamson.
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE: Hardik Pandya in playing XI
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the playing XI for the current match. He replaces all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Shankar, 28, was handed his maiden ODI cap in the third and final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this month. Pandya was banned from ODI after his name was mired into a controversy when he appeared on a tv chat show.
India vs New Zealand LIVE match: Dinesh Karthik replaces MS Dhoni
Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is injured and therefore he has been rested. Dinesh karthik will play in the current game. Karthik has played 89 ODIs for India so far and has a batting average of 30.91.
India vs New Zealand cricket LIVE: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first
New Zealand Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 3rd ODI. India lead five-match series 2-0. India will be looking to seal the series by winning the third game on Monday.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Martin Guptill. He was caught behind the stums by wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Guptill got a slim edge on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery it was caught perfectly by Karthik. New Zealand 26/2 after 6 overs
Martin Guptill has hit a few boundaries in the 5th over. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was under pressure when he was bowling his 3rd over. After 5 overs, New Zealand 22 for 1. Kane Williamson is giving company to Guptill on the crease.
WICKET! Opener Colin Munro departs. Munro had an edge on Mohammed Shami's delivery. He was caught by Rohit Sharma in the slip. Munro and Martin Guptill had come out to open for New Zealand. Guptill is now joined by skipper Kane Williamson.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the playing XI for the current match. He replaces all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Shankar, 28, was handed his maiden ODI cap in the third and final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this month. Pandya was banned from ODI after his name was mired into a controversy when he appeared on a tv chat show.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is injured and therefore he has been rested. Dinesh karthik will play in the current game. Karthik has played 89 ODIs for India so far and has a batting average of 30.91.
New Zealand Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 3rd ODI. India lead five-match series 2-0. India will be looking to seal the series by winning the third game on Monday.