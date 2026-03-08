India vs New Zealand Final Live Score T20 World Cup: The world’s largest cricket stadium will be bathed in blue and a perhaps a tinge of black as we arrive at the final frontier of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It’s the same venue where after a dominant campaign with 10 runs a row the hosts had succumbed to a defeat in the summit clash against Australia.

And now after 840 days, after 54 matches of the T20 World Cup, the tournament returns to the site of its grandest stage, the Narendra Modi Stadium, for a high-stakes showdown between defending champions India and the ever-resilient New Zealand.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 India

vs New Zealand

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Final )

Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

With 1,32,000 fans expected to create a ‘wall of sound’, the atmosphere in Ahmedabad is nothing short of electric as Men in Blue and the whole of India await a different result than the one on November 19, 2023- a day which still stings millions of cricket lovers in India.

For Suryakumar Yadav’s India, today is about more than just a trophy; it is about absolute dominance. Having defeated England in a high-octane semi-final, the Men in Blue are on the verge of becoming the first team in history to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title on home soil. However, standing in their way is their historical bogey team.

India have never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match

Despite India’s overall T20I lead of 18-11, they have famously never beaten the Black Caps in a T20 World Cup match (0–3). Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand enters the final as the tournament’s silent assassins. After dismantling an unbeaten South African side in the semi-finals, powered by Finn Allen’s record-breaking 33-ball century, the Kiwis look primed to finally end their long wait for a T20 World Cup title.

The tactical battle between Santner’s disciplined bowling units led by Jasprit Bumrah at the peak of his skill and India’s new-age aggressive batting lineup, led by the tournament’s top-scorers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, will define the evening.

The pitch today is the big talking point. Unlike the sluggish surface of the 2023 ODI final, curators have opted for a mixed-soil track (Pitch No. 6), promising truer bounce, pace and a potential high-scoring shootout (possibly even 200-plus). However, the captain winning the toss may still look to bowl first.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final Playing 11s

India (Probable XI): Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, tactical insights and all the drama from this historic Super Sunday in Ahmedabad!

Live Updates

T20 World Cup Final Live: Journey is about everything that happens in between Take a look at this ICC promo ahead of the final. What a contest this promises to be.



Watch India and New Zealand in action for the

— ICC (@ICC) A stage where dreams are chased and stories are written will add another chapter tonight 🤩Watch India and New Zealand in action for the #t20worldcup 🏆, broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/wKgwhHLs3j — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026 India vs New Zealand- A record-breaking stage in Ahmedabad History is not just a possibility tonight, it’s an inevitability. As we wait for the toss, here is what’s on the line. No host nation has ever won the Men's T20 World Cup. India could be a few hours away from ending that streak. A win today makes India the first-ever three-time champions (2007, 2024, 2026). For New Zealand, this is their second T20 final appearance (after 2021). They are desperate to win their first World Cup (T20 or ODI). 'Say Something New; SKY Hits Back at Santner’s ‘Silence’ Threat The psychological battle is officially on. While first it was New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner who threw down the gauntlet, stating that the Black Caps’ primary goal is to "silence the massive home crowd" in Ahmedabad, a phrase famously used by Australia in 2023. However, India captain Suryakumar Yadav wasn't having any of it. In a sharp pre-match retort, SKY brushed aside the comment, saying he has "heard that line repeatedly" and challenged the opposition to "say something new now." The mood in the Indian camp is reportedly "relaxed and cheerful," with the team treating this as a chance to become the first side to ever defend a T20 World Cup title. IND vs NZ Final: 3,000 Cops and Anti-Drone Shield in Place for World Cup Showpiece As the cricketing world descends upon the Narendra Modi Stadium for the 2026 T20 World Cup final, the Ahmedabad city police have turned the world's largest cricket venue into an impenetrable fortress. To manage the high-octane clash between India and New Zealand, over 3,000 police personnel and 1,000 Home Guards have been deployed to ensure the safety of over 1.3 lakh spectators and VVIPs in attendance. Unprecedented Crowd Control and 'Holding Areas' | The Ahmedabad Police, led by Commissioner GS Malik, have introduced a series of first-of-their-kind measures to manage the massive influx of fans. For the first time during a major match, the police have set up designated "holding areas" near Gates 1 and 2. These areas, located slightly away from the main entrance, will allow officers to release fans in small, manageable groups to prevent any possibility of a stampede. In addition, the skies over Motera have been declared a "No Fly Zone." Three advanced anti-drone systems are operational to intercept any unauthorized aerial activity. Eight Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have been conducting regular sweeps, while senior officers, including a Joint Commissioner and 12 Deputy Commissioners, are stationed at key points to oversee operations. India vs New Zealand Live Score | Will India Risk a Change? While India has preferred a settled XI, there is intense debate over Varun Chakaravarthy. Despite India’s unbeaten run, Varun has struggled for wickets recently, leading to calls for the X-factor of Kuldeep Yadav. On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma is expected to retain his spot at the top alongside Sanju Samson, as the team management wants to maintain their ultra-aggressive Powerplay blueprint. For New Zealand, the focus is on Finn Allen, who is coming off a 33-ball century, the tactical battle between him and Bumrah in the first 6 overs could likely decide the championship. India vs New Zealand Live Score | How's the josh? Cricket fans are all geared up for the T20 World Cup final. Many have travelled from across the length and breadth of the country with Indian Railways also arraning special trains for the game.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) VIDEO | Fans from different part of the country started to flock at the Narendra Modi Stadium, hours prior to the first ball being bowled of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wrOtF4h4BC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2026 India vs New Zealand Live Score | Santner's quote that everyone has been talking about "It's going to be obviously a challenge. Everyone knows we are probably not the favourites but we don't mind. We know we can, if we do our little things well and put in a strong team performance, put us in a pretty good position to hopefully lift the trophy. But yeah, I would not mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said at the pre-match press conference. India vs New Zealand Live Score | How is this for a stat? Since the start of T20 World Cup 2024, India have won seven matches for every odd game they have lost. They won the tournament in 2024 and having added the likes of Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy to the group that won the competition, they find themselves in yet another final, perhaps in a more dominant cycle between the two World Cups than any other by any team in international cricket. India vs New Zealand: Advantage to the chasing side? Even though there is always the temptation to bat first in the final and put the runs on the board, six of the last nine T20 World Cup finals have been won by the chasing side. Out of the other three, two were won by India- in 2007 and 2024, both going down to the last over. Having said that, given this stat as well as the conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first. India vs New Zealand record in ICC finals India and New Zealand have met in an ICC final three times. While the Kiwis won the Champions Trophy 2000 final, they came out on top even in the 2021 World Test Championship. However, in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, it was the Men in Blue who came out on top. The 'MSD' Presence & Team News Whispers MS Dhoni, whom many may refer to as the Godfather of Indian T20 Cricket, was spotted landing at Ahmedabad airport earlier today and is confirmed to be in the VVIP stands tonight. His presence has added another layer of emotional weight to the stadium. #watch | Gujarat | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at Ahmedabad



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, to be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5Q6gNuIcsQ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026 On the team front, there are whispers from the Indian camp regarding a late tactical switch. While Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency, the team management is reportedly debating whether to stick with his all-out attack or bring in the stability of Ishan Kishan to partner Sanju Samson. However, it seems like the management may opt to go in with an unchanged side. India vs New Zealand Live Score: Team India has been a dominant force Team India has been a dominant force in world cricket. They last lost a T20I series in 2023. Yet so much of whether they are the best side in the world will be judged by what happens in a single match this evening. That is the brutal aspect of sports. They have lost just one match in the last two T20 World Cups. India, New Zealand meeting in third ICC final in three different formats over last six years India vs New Zealand has gone on to become quite a rivalry especially in the last few years. They are now playing their third final in three different formats in the last six years. New Zealand came out on top in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 but India won the 2025 Champions Trophy final in ODI. And now it's time for the T20Is. The Final Countdown: India vs New Zealand- Match Facts & Officials As the shadows lengthen over the Narendra Modi Stadium, the technical machinery of the T20 World Cup final is humming into gear. Here is some essential data points every fan needs before the first ball is bowled. The Schedule: Mark Your Timings (IST) Closing Ceremony: 5:30 PM- Expect a high-octane performance from global pop icon Ricky Martin and a drone show featuring 2,000 units over the Ahmedabad skyline. The Toss: 6:30 PM – Traditionally, the most nervous 30 seconds in Indian cricket. With dew expected to play a role after 8:30 PM, winning the toss and chasing is the statistical favourite. National Anthems: 6:50 PM First Ball: 7:00 PM- The moment of truth. The Custodians: Match Officials The ICC has opted for a highly experienced panel of officials to manage the pressure of a 132,000-strong crowd: On-Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Alex Wharf (ENG). Notably, Illingworth is officiating his second consecutive T20 World Cup final (after 2024) and was also on the field for the 2023 ODI final on this very ground. Third Umpire (TV): Allahuddien Paleker (SA)- The man in the hot seat for DRS calls. Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA) Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Dimensions: Square boundaries are a massive 75 metres, while the straight boundary is a shorter 68 metres. LIVE: India vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup 2026 Grand Final "If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster / And treat those two impostors just the same..." As the players prepare to walk through the tunnel and into the deafening roar of 1,32,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, these immortal lines by Rudyard Kipling have never felt more resonant. For India, this is not just another game of cricket, it is a date with destiny. Exactly 840 days after the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final on this very turf, the Men in Blue return to face their ultimate "imposter", a New Zealand side that has famously acted as India's kryptonite in ICC events. Hello and a very warm welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final. The narrative tonight is thick with tension. Can Suryakumar Yadav lead his men to fill the "unforgiving minute" with sixty seconds' worth of distance run? Or will Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps prove, once again, that they are the masters of the big-stage ambush? With a mixed-soil pitch promising a high-scoring shootout and the Sunday Curse lingering in the minds of the superstitious, we are set for a monumental evening. India is chasing back-to-back T20 glory; New Zealand is chasing their first. One will find Triumph, the other Disaster but as Kipling suggests, tonight is about the "Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’"